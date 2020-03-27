China denounces new U.S. law on supporting Taiwan

China denounced on Friday a new U.S. law aimed at bolstering the international role of Taiwan, which China claims at its own, saying it obstructed other countries from developing normal ties with Beijing.

China urges the United States to stop interfering in its affairs, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing in the Chinese capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.