China denounces new U.S. law on supporting Taiwan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 13:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 13:26 IST
China denounced on Friday a new U.S. law aimed at bolstering the international role of Taiwan, which China claims at its own, saying it obstructed other countries from developing normal ties with Beijing.

China urges the United States to stop interfering in its affairs, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing in the Chinese capital.

