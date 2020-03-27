Facilitate communication between students in residential institutions and their parents, Rahul Gandhi writes to HRD Minister

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday wrote a letter to Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank urging him to issue instructions to educational institutions with residential facilities to facilitate regular communication between students and their families in view of the existing lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He also requested the HRD Ministry to ensure uninterrupted supply of basic necessities, especially in residential schools like Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Gandhi, who is MP from Wayanad, said a significant number of students staying in hostels and other residential facilities of schools and institutions of higher education have been unable to go home due to the lockdown. A 21-day lockdown was enforced from Tuesday midnight to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Congress leader said he had received several requests from parents to ensure the well-being of their children staying in residential facilities. He said 20 students from Wayanad are studying in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Nainital as part of the migration programme between linked JNVs in different linguistic regions.

Gandhi said he had spoken to the school principal and was reassured that all measures for their well-being were being taken. "I request the Ministry to issue instructions to educational institutions with residential facilities to facilitate regular communication between students and their families. I would also like to request the Ministry to ensure uninterrupted supply of basic necessities, especially in residential schools like JNVs," he said.

The Congress said adequate precautionary measures should be adopted and institutions must ensure proper access to medical facilities. "I hope that the Ministry will extend all possible assistance to students and their families who are unable to be together during this public health crisis," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.