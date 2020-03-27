Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facilitate communication between students in residential institutions and their parents, Rahul Gandhi writes to HRD Minister

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday wrote a letter to Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank urging him to issue instructions to educational institutions with residential facilities to facilitate regular communication between students and their families in view of the existing lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 16:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 16:21 IST
Facilitate communication between students in residential institutions and their parents, Rahul Gandhi writes to HRD Minister
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday wrote a letter to Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank urging him to issue instructions to educational institutions with residential facilities to facilitate regular communication between students and their families in view of the existing lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He also requested the HRD Ministry to ensure uninterrupted supply of basic necessities, especially in residential schools like Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Gandhi, who is MP from Wayanad, said a significant number of students staying in hostels and other residential facilities of schools and institutions of higher education have been unable to go home due to the lockdown. A 21-day lockdown was enforced from Tuesday midnight to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Congress leader said he had received several requests from parents to ensure the well-being of their children staying in residential facilities. He said 20 students from Wayanad are studying in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Nainital as part of the migration programme between linked JNVs in different linguistic regions.

Gandhi said he had spoken to the school principal and was reassured that all measures for their well-being were being taken. "I request the Ministry to issue instructions to educational institutions with residential facilities to facilitate regular communication between students and their families. I would also like to request the Ministry to ensure uninterrupted supply of basic necessities, especially in residential schools like JNVs," he said.

The Congress said adequate precautionary measures should be adopted and institutions must ensure proper access to medical facilities. "I hope that the Ministry will extend all possible assistance to students and their families who are unable to be together during this public health crisis," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Use soap, not guns, and fight virus 'bare hands', Pakistan video says

A deeply conservative, tribal region of Pakistan is spreading an animated, Pashto-language video to warn its population about the coronavirus - and taking a shot at its gun culture in the process.In the video set in a field amid lightning, ...

Assam closes down markets as people jostle to buy essential items

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the government will close down markets in the city to avoid overcrowding after people jostled to get essential items despite the advice of social distancing in the wake of COVID-19 outbrea...

COVID-19: IIT KGP study on understanding people s preparedness

A study by IIT Kharagpur on travel and social distancing perspectives on Indian citizens during coronavirus outbreak throws light on understanding peoples preparedness in case of a lockdown. The study sought to assess peoples preparedness i...

Indian Railways committed to welfare of countrymen through freight services

While the whole country continues to be completely locked down due to the pandemic of Coronavirus, Indian Railways is fully committed to the welfare of the countrymen and is making all efforts to ensure the availability of essential commodi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020