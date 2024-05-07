Peaceful Polling Begins in Four Bengal LS Seats, 15.85% Turnout Till 9 AM

Polling was underway peacefully in four Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal as 15.85 per cent turnout was recorded till 9 am on Tuesday, a poll official said.

Altogether 73,37,651 voters, including 36,12,395 women and 154 belonging to the third gender, are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Voters were seen lining up outside the 7,360 polling stations in the four parliamentary constituencies of Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Murshidabad and Jangipur, he said.

''Polling has been more or less peaceful so far. A total of 15.85 per cent turnout has been recorded till 9 am,'' the official told PTI.

Jangipur recorded the highest turnout of 16.95 per cent, followed by Maldaha Dakshin (16.33), Maldaha Uttar (15.33) and Murshidabad (14.87), he said.

So far, 182 complaints have been lodged with the CEO of West Bengal, he added.

''We have disposed of 16 of those complaints. We are looking to address the remaining complaints. Our officials are keeping a close watch on the proceedings,'' he said.

To ensure free and fair polling, ECI has deployed 334 companies of central forces along with 13,600 state police personnel.

