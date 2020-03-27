Left Menu
Truck drivers stuck in Nagpur amid nationwide lockdown

The Truck drivers who had come to deliver essential goods here are stuck and facing problems amid the nationwide lockdown.

  Nagpur (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 27-03-2020 18:38 IST
Truck Drivers stuck in Nagpur cooking food. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Truck drivers who had come to deliver essential goods here are stuck and facing problems amid the nationwide lockdown. "We had delivered goods here from Gujarat, but now we are stuck since March 19. Price of everything has risen. We're eating 'khichdi' and 'namak-roti," a driver told ANI.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in the country with 147 COVID-19 cases. A total of 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

