COVID-19: 15 prisoners to be released on parole in Chamoli district

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, 15 prisoners from Parsadi jail in Chamoli district will be released on parole for 6 months.

Parsadi jail, Chamoli district. Image Credit: ANI

At present, there are 89 prisoners in Pursadi jail but prisoners who have been given less than 7 years of sentence are being released on parole for 6 months.

The prisoners would be released on parole after a medical examination and then would be released. The drop-off facility for the prisoners has been arranged by the district administration," informed jailer Pramod Kumar Pandey.(ANI)

