Ghulam Nabi Azad asks Shah to help stranded Kashmiri students
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah today over phone, regarding the Kashmiri students who are stuck in different states due to coronavirus lockdown imposed in the entire country for 21 days.
By Archana Prasad Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah today over phone, regarding the Kashmiri students who are stuck in different states due to coronavirus lockdown imposed in the entire country for 21 days.
According to sources, Ghulam Nabi Azad asked Home Minister Shah to announce the special helpline number to help the students and labourers of Jammu and Kashmir stranded in various states. Moreover, seven more people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Srinagar today. Four have a history of contact with already positive cases of religious congregation other three have travel history outside J&K contacts who are being traced.
PM Modi has announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days in an unprecedented drastic measure to try halt the spread of coronavirus. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 873 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo calls Scindia power-hungry leader for ditching Congress
World Sindhi Congress urges UNHRC to hold Pakistan accountable for human rights violation of Sindhi people
RS polls: Congress, BJP candidates file nomination papers in Rajasthan
Congress, White House close in on coronavirus aid bill as U.S. closures loom
EXCLUSIVE-"How much?": Venezuela opposition received bribe offers to give up congress