People violating lockdown to be sent to quarantine centres: Rachakonda Commissioner

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat on Saturday said the people violating the coronavirus lockdown without proper reasons will be taken into custody and sent to the government quarantine centres. "We have restricted the people's movement at 33 check posts under the Commissionerate but we are allowing the people, who have exemptions. There are a few people who are coming out without proper proofs and reasons, including those supposed to be at home. We will take these people into custody under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and shift them to the government quarantine centres," Bhagwat told reporters here.

The Section 188 of the IPC pertains to the disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant. "We have sent few people around Ranga Reddy and LB Nagar areas to Ranga Reddy quarantine centre. During the curfew, we are not allowing more than one person to travel on two-wheelers and not more than two in a four-wheeler. It is better for everyone to follow this rule," Bhagwat said.

"There are several migrant workers from different states and cities working in different areas here. They are planning to go back to their places but since there are no transport services, some are forced to walk while others are resorting lorries, etc," he added. Bhagwat requested the migrant workers to stay wherever they are and announced that all the arrangements are being made for their food and shelter.

"The government has ordered the building contractors to arrange food for their workers. The workers of other industries will get food from the government and other social welfare organisations," he said. "Yesterday, we got an SOS stating that there is no food for 200 people, who are from West Bengal in Balapur area, following which proper arrangements were made for them," the Commissioner said.

He also urged the people to stay at home and come out of the house only when unavoidable. So far, 48 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Telangana, including 10 foreign nationals. The country is in a three-week lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, has claimed 19 lives and infected at least 873 others as on Friday. (ANI)

