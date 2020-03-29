Left Menu
COVID-19: Odisha govt to provide Rs 3,000 to 65,000 vendors amid lockdown

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Bhubaneswar) | Updated: 29-03-2020 07:19 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 07:19 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced that 100 to 200 destitute will be provided cooked food in every Gram Panchayat daily and Rs 3,000 as financial assistance to 65,000 registered street vendors in 114 urban areas of the state amid nationwide lockdown. He has also requested the Chief Ministers of other states to extend necessary assistance to stranded Odias in their state.

The Odisha Government has asked all Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to use the closed down schools and hostels buildings as temporary shelters to help the stranded migrants labourers of other states, also to make to all basic amenities available to team till the lockdown period is over. "The Labour Department has already coordinated with 9,000 workers from other states stranded in Odisha. They are from Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh etc. Food, shelter and in some cases health care have been provided," the government said.

In a bid to contain COVID-19 outbreak, the Odisha Government has decided to conduct intensive training of the personnel in accordance with available protocols and will also train the MBBS students of 7th, 8th and 9th semesters to be deployed if the need arises. On Saturday, Subroto Bagchi, Chief Spokesperson of Odisha Government said that 324 cases have been registered in the state for different violations of regulations and guidelines related to COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

"Out of these 308 cases relate to the violation of lockdown, 15 cases relate to the violation of 'Home Quarantine' and one case on other issues related to COVID-19 have been registered," he said. The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state is 3.

"The first two cases are currently asymptomatic. The third case has improved and is free from fever today. All are under normal Hospital Diet. 55 contacts of the first two cases are being tracked. 112 contacts of third cases have been identified and are in communication," officials said. "56 persons are under Hospital Isolation today in different hospitals. 7,080 peoples have registered themselves online and through 104. Out of these 4,286 are from abroad and 2,794 are from other states," they added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

