Saudi Arabia has assured India of uninterrupted LPG supply: Pradhan
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan after his discussions with Saudi Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, on global oil market developments said that Saudi Arabia has assured India of uninterrupted supply of LPG.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 17:09 IST
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan after his discussions with Saudi Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, on global oil market developments said that Saudi Arabia has assured India of uninterrupted supply of LPG. "Had a video conference with HRH Prince Abdulaziz, Saudi Minister of Energy and Mr Amin Nasser, President and CEO @Saudi_Aramco. We discussed about the global oil market developments and on uninterrupted LPG supplies from Saudi Arabia to India," Pradhan tweeted.
"HRH Prince Abdulaziz assured of LPG supplies in the coming days to support our domestic requirement," Pradhan added. While there has been a slump in fuel demand owing to the nationwide lockdown, cooking gas demand has reportedly surged in the country.
The Prime Minister had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19 which has left thousands dead around the world. (ANI)
