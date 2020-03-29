COVID-19 : Defence employees contribute one day salary to PM-CARES fund

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday approved a proposal for the contribution of one day salary by the employees of Ministry of Defence to the PM-CARES fund to fight COVID-19. It is estimated that around Rs 500 crore will be collectively provided by the Defence Ministry to the fund from various wings, including Army, Navy, Air Force, Defence PSUs and others.

The employees' contribution is voluntary and those desirous of opting out will be exempted. A total of 979 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India which includes 48 foreign nationals. 25 deaths have been caused due to COVID-19 in the country, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)

