COVID-19: Delhi HC judges to donate Rs 10K each to PM-CARES Fund

Delhi High Court judges on Sunday decided to donate Rs 10,000 each to the relief fund announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The decision was taken by Chief Justice D N Patel and other judges of the high court, a statement issued by the Registrar General's office said. "It is the need of the hour that this court and the courts subordinate to this court make voluntary donations in the said account (fund). It is, therefore, proposed that judges of this court donate Rs 10,000 each towards the PM-CARES Fund," the statement said.

The high court has also suggested that it would be "desirable" that its officials and the judicial officers of the district courts "may also contribute one day's salary to the fund", it said. "The contributions can be more than what is suggested," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.