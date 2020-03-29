UP CM reviews arrangement for migrants at Agra Expressway
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited Agra Expressway to review the situation of the migrants, who were waiting for the bus amid lockdown in the country due to coronavirus pandemic.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-03-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 22:53 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited Agra Expressway to review the situation of the migrants, who were waiting for the bus amid lockdown in the country due to coronavirus pandemic. The Chief Minister got down from his vehicle and sanitised his hands before proceeding ahead as a part of precaution for the virus.
He took stock of the status of the transport and food facility having been made for the people sitting there. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 1024. (ANI)
