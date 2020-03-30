Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT directs committee to assess amount of damage caused to environment due to waste dump sites

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 16:00 IST
NGT directs committee to assess amount of damage caused to environment due to waste dump sites

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed a committee to assess the amount of damage caused to the environment on account of waste dump sites in Delhi within two months. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said there is a huge cost for non-compliance of provisions relating to waste management.

The loss to the environment and public health is taking place not only on account of delay in clearing legacy waste but also for not complying with other provisions of the rules resulting in huge gap in generation and processing of waste. "It may be necessary to determine such cost for delay in clearing legacy waste at every dump site as well as for delay in complying with other rules and failures to treat sewage and recover the same from the persons responsible for action in the matter.

"Let the committee comprising the Central Pollution Control Board, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute & IIT Delhi carry out similar study to assess the amount of damage to environment on account of dump sites in Delhi within two months," the bench said. The tribunal said it expects the states will take steps for effective implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, failing which it may have no option except to direct coercive action personally against the entire administration.

The NGT directed the Delhi government to set up an integrated Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for scientific management, processing and disposal of legacy waste dump sites at Ghazipur (East Delhi), Bhalswa (North Delhi ) and Okhla (South Delhi). The Integrated SPV may coopt other technical and administrative members as deemed necessary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

G20 trade ministers to hold emergency video conference on Monday

Group of 20 trade ministers will hold an emergency video conference from 1200 GMT on Monday to discuss cooperation on supply chains, Japans foreign ministry said.Japans trade minister Hiroshi Kajiyama and vice foreign minister Kenji Wakamiy...

South Korea to pay families hundreds of dollars to ease coronavirus impact

South Korea will make emergency cash payments to all but the richest families and draw up a second supplementary budget next month in a bid to ease the drawn-out economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, President Moon Jae-in said on Mon...

Japan, IOC set July 23 next year for start of delayed Olympics - Kyodo

Japanese organisers and the International Olympic Committee IOC decided on Monday that the Tokyo Olympic Games would start on July 23, 2021, and run until Aug. 8, Kyodo news reported. The Games were postponed last week due to the deepening ...

Benzema deepens France rift by ridiculing 'go-kart' Giroud

Real Madrids Karim Benzema has mocked France striker Olivier Giroud by likening himself to a Formula One car and Giroud a go-kart. Benzema has not played for France since 2015 and watched from afar as Giroud spearheaded the teams World Cup ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020