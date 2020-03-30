Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain names new MI5 chief: the spy who investigated 2018 Novichok attack

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 17:12 IST
Britain names new MI5 chief: the spy who investigated 2018 Novichok attack

Britain on Monday named Ken McCallum, a career spy who led the response to the attempted murder of Russian former double agent Sergei Skripal, as the new head of its MI5 domestic intelligence agency. McCallum, who has worked in MI5 for 25 years, rose through the ranks working across the agency's main fronts from Northern Ireland to countering Islamist militants and ensuring the safety of the 2012 London Olympics.

Then, after former Russian double agent Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned with a Soviet-developed nerve agent known as "Novichok" in 2018, McCallum led the agency's response to the attempted murder, MI5 said. "Our people - with our partners - strive to keep the country safe, and they always want to go the extra mile," McCallum said in a statement.

"Having devoted my working life to that team effort, it is a huge privilege now to be asked to lead it," he added. Britain blamed Russia for the attack in which a British citizen died. Russia denied any role, though Western powers expelled dozens of Russian spies working under diplomatic cover.

Skripal, a former officer in Russian military intelligence (GRU), betrayed dozens of Russian agents to British intelligence. Andrew Parker, who retires at the end of April, has led MI5 since 2013. He stayed on longer than is usual to ensure a stable transition during Britain's exit from the European Union which took place on Jan. 31.

SPIES IN SPOTLIGHT During Parker's watch, MI5 had to contend with a spate of deadly militant attacks in the United Kingdom including the 2017 Manchester suicide bombing which killed 22 people, and attacks on Westminster and London Bridge the same year.

The Manchester suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, was known to the authorities but not under active investigation when he blew himself up in the foyer of the Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert. A later inquiry said both MI5 and counter-terrorism police had missed chances to prevent the attack. MI5, established in 1909 to counter German espionage ahead of World War One, is tasked with protecting British national security. Its main job is currently countering international terrorism though it is also a counter-intelligence agency.

It employs about 4,000 people. MI5 said one of McCallum's top priorities was enabling the agency to seize the fast-moving opportunities provided by technology, including machine learning.

"Ken McCallum’s expertise and leadership will be crucial to ensuring that the Security Service remains agile and creative in the face of new and emerging threats to our security," said Mark Sedwill, the Cabinet Secretary. He helped deepen MI5's partnerships with the MI6 foreign spy service and the GCHQ eavesdropping agency and has worked on secondment with the business ministry on digital issues as well as a non-executive director of the Nuclear Decomissioning Authority.

In 2017, he was appointed deputy director general of MI5 with responsibility for all of MI5's operational and investigative work. McCallum grew up in Glasgow and has a degree in Mathematics from Glasgow University. He enjoys mountain hiking. (Editing by Michael Holden and Stephen Addison)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Yuva Unstoppable's Amitabh Shah Mobilises Leaders Like Nadir Godrej And VVS Laxman For 'Janta Mentorship'

Eds Disclaimer The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire....

Oil firms to give Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for delivery boys, others working in LPG supply chain

State-owned Indian Oil Corp IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh in case of coronavirus-related death of any LPG delivery boy or other personnel involved in ...

Fiat Chrysler looks to resume some Italian production next week - union

Fiat Chrysler FCA is looking to resume some vehicle production from next week at three plants in Italy if it gets the green light from the government, a union representative said on Monday. Earlier this month, Italy banned travel within the...

EU clears French 1.2 bln euro scheme for small firms hit by pandemic

The European Commission authorised on Monday Frances scheme to support small companies and self-employed people affected by the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.Under the scheme, Paris has pledged a total of 1.2 billion eu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020