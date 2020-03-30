Left Menu
Development News Edition

Officers to get in touch with riot victims to ensure basic needs, Delhi govt informs HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 19:45 IST
Officers to get in touch with riot victims to ensure basic needs, Delhi govt informs HC

The Delhi government Monday informed the Delhi High Court that its officers were going to get in touch with the 275 families of the victims, who were displaced after the northeast Delhi riots, to ascertain whether they require food or medicines. A bench of justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Navin Chawla was also informed by the AAP government’s counsel that mohalla clinics of the northeast district are functional and representatives of each of the families will be provided with the details of nodal officers who can be contacted in case of requirement of medical assistance.

The court, which conducted the proceeding through video conferencing in view of restrictions due to coronavirus, was hearing a plea by Shaikh Mujtaba Farooq seeking direction to the authorities to re-open the relief camp at Idgah in Mustafabad and provide proper food supplies, adequate water, sanitation and security to the victims. Delhi government standing counsel Rahul Mehra submitted that keeping in view the present situation and also the directions with regard to lockdown issued by the central government, the officers shall get in touch with the representatives of each of the 275 families.

He said their names and telephone numbers have been provided by the petitioner along with the additional affidavit, and ascertain the number of family members and whether they require assistance of food or medicines or curfew pass. He said that as per their needs, the families will be provided with food packets and medical kits containing over the counter medicines for basic ailments can also be provided to them as per their requirement. Mehra added that in case any of the families require accommodation, efforts shall be made to immediately place them in appropriate accommodation or relief camps.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the petitioner apprised the court about the issues faced by the riot victims. He submitted that they were initially staying at a camp set up at Idgah but the Delhi government has cleared the camp and the victims have been forced to relocate themselves. He added that while some of them had to go back to their houses, others have had to accommodate themselves with their relatives and due to the lockdown they are facing severe problems with regard to food and medical help.

To this, Mehra stated that the families which were staying at the camp at Idgah had voluntarily left the camp and were not removed by the police or the government and that now the camp has been removed. The court said, “Without getting into the controversy as to whether the families of the riot victims which were living at the camp at Idgah vacated the camp voluntarily or they were forced to vacate, the fact of the matter is that they are no longer there at the camp at Idgah.” The court listed the matter for April 3 for directions or reporting compliance of its order.

The court, on March 27, had directed the AAP government to ensure that the riot victims, who may be homeless at the moment, were provided with food and accommodation either at the community centres or night shelters. It had also asked the government to ensure the provision of food, water and medical aid to such individuals.

In February, clashes broke out in northeast Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

WFI donates Rs 11 lakh in fight against pandemic; cricketers Mithali, Poonam Yadav also do their bit

WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on behalf of the wrestling body, on Monday pledged to donate Rs 11 lakh for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic while star female cricketers Mithali Raj and Poonam Yadav contributed Rs 10 lakh an...

Over 140 FIRs registered, 3,750 detained for violating lockdown norms in Delhi: Police

Over 140 FIRs were registered and 3,750 people were detained in the national capital on Monday for violating lockdown norms, the Delhi Police said. According to data shared by the police, 145 FIRs were registered under Section 188 for disob...

Starting with 5000 coaches, Rlys plans to set aside 20,000 coaches for COVID patients

The Railway Board has told its zones that they might be required to convert up to 20,000 coaches into isolation wards as part of their preparedness to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country. In a letter to all the zonal general manag...

FunPlus Phoenix keep rolling in LPL spring season

FunPlus Phoenix pushed their winning streak to eight with a 2-0 win Monday over last-place Victory Five in Chinas League of Legends Pro League LPL spring season. FPP moved into second place while Victory Five remained winless. Also kicking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020