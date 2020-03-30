Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 HC orders release of undertrial,remand prisioners

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 30-03-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 22:16 IST
COVID-19 HC orders release of undertrial,remand prisioners

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed to grant interim bail to all under-trial/remanded prisoners incarcerated in the jails within the state, accused of having committed offences punishable upto seven years or less, to decongest jails in wake of spread of COVID-19. The three-judge Bench of Justices C K Abdul Rahim, C T Ravikumar and Raja Vijayaraghavan gave the direction todecongest jails as a precautionary measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus and in line with the directive of the Supreme Court on this matter.

The Court said the order would not apply to prisoners having any criminal antecedents, previous convictions or in the case of habitual offenders and also with respect to those undergoing trial or remanded custody in more than one cases. The interim bail granted shall be limited upto April 30, 2020 or till the end of the lock down period by the government, whichever is earlier, it said.

In case the lock down period is extended beyond April 30, the interim bail granted will continue till such extended period, the Court said. The state government informed the High Court that in compliance with the direction of the Supreme Court, the state government, through its Director General of Prisons and Correctional services, had already taken steps and released about 450 convicted prisoners on special parole, in order to de-congest the jails.

The Court directed that on expiry of the period of interim bail, the released prisoner shall appear before the The Court also made it clear that the person released on interim bail shall be liable to be arrested and produced before the jurisdictional court, in case of violation of any of the conditions stipulated or in case they are found indulging in any activity endangering law and order or breach of public order and tranquility, or in any manner intimidating or influencing the witnesses..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Japan warship, China fishing boat collide in East China Sea

A Japanese destroyer collided with a Chinese fishing boat in the East China Sea on Monday but no one was injured, the Defense Ministry said. The collision caused a hole in the destroyer Shimakaze above its waterline, but it was still able t...

INSIGHT-Coronavirus hits hundreds of U.S. police amid protective gear shortages

When nine police officers showed up to make an arrest near Melrose Avenue in the Bronx last Wednesday, none wore a mask or gloves to protect them from coronavirus.Similar scenes play out all over the city daily officers making arrests, walk...

British PM Johnson "full of vigour" in coronavirus self-isolation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was full of vigour on Monday morning at a cabinet meeting he chaired remotely while in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, foreign minister Dominic Raab said.The prime minister chaired...

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to be used as quarantine facility: Delhi govt

The Delhi government on Monday decided that the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will be used as a quarantine facility for coronavirus suspects. Southeast District Magistrate Harleen Kaur asked the secretary of The Sports Authority of India to hand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020