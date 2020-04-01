Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad traffic police organises awareness rally on COVID-19

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Tuesday flagged off a rally organised by city traffic police to spread awareness on COVID-19.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-04-2020 06:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 06:40 IST
Hyderabad traffic police organises awareness rally on COVID-19
Hyderabad Traffic police organised an awareness rally on COVID-19 on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Tuesday flagged off a rally organised by city traffic police to spread awareness on COVID-19. Hyderabad Traffic Police personnel were seen sporting 'Corona helmets'.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country. The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Japan on brink of emergency as coronavirus spreads -govt spokesman

Japan remains on the brink of a state of emergency as the rate of coronavirus infections continues to increase in the country, its top government spokesman said on Wednesday.Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters controlling ...

Report: NBA, union negotiating player-pay plan

The NBA and the players association are in discussions regarding withholding player pay in the event regular-season games are canceled, ESPN reported Tuesday night. According to the report, the sides are discussing withholding up to 25 perc...

ALGS adds three $100k events to Stay & Play series

The Apex Legends Global Series ALGS moved to an online format Tuesday while announcing the addition of three new 100,000 events. The news came in a website posting from game-maker Electronic Arts EA.As the global coronavirus situation evolv...

Loss of taste, smell key COVID-19 symptoms - British scientists' study

Losing your sense of smell and taste may be the best way to tell if you have COVID-19, according to a study of data collected via a symptom tracker app developed by British scientists to help monitor the pandemic caused by the new coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020