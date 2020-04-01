Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong's LGBT+ community calls for new top judge to work with them

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 01-04-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 16:19 IST
Hong Kong's LGBT+ community calls for new top judge to work with them
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong's LGBT+ community urged the territory's new top judge to work with them as they campaign for the recognition of same-sex marriage and to stop widespread discrimination.

Hong Kong's chief executive last week chose Justice Andrew Cheung Kui-Nung to be the next chief justice of the court of final appeal, although the appointment - which is due to begin in January - needs to be endorsed by the Legislative Council. Cheung has previously ruled against transgender and same-sex couples in several legal challenges.

LGBT+ activists said it was vital not to underplay the importance of courts as the key means to bring about change or challenge policy. "In Hong Kong, there are very limited ways to advocate LGBT+ human rights," Tommy Chen, a spokesman at advocacy Rainbow Action, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Wednesday.

"Since 1997, filing a judicial review has become the main way LGBT+ people to advocate for our rights." Both the Hong Kong Bar Association and the Hong Kong Law Society welcomed the appointment, with the latter praising Cheung's "distinguished record" of judicial service since being appointed a district judge in 2001.

"Cheung is widely recognized for his dedication, integrity, professionalism, and leadership," the Society said in a statement, adding it was confident he would continue to "head an independent judiciary upholding the rule of law". A spokesman for Hong Kong's judiciary declined to comment.

Hong Kong – which returned to Chinese rule in 1997 - decriminalized homosexuality in 1991 and the city has an annual pride parade and a lively gay scene. It does not, however, recognize same-sex marriage and LGBT+ activists voice concerns about widespread discrimination.

Several legal challenges have resulted in gradual progress for LGBT+ people including the right to obtain visas for dependants and spousal benefits for same-sex partners. Last month a Hong Kong court ruled that married same-sex couples have the right to apply for public housing.

Billy Leung, a Hong Kong LGBT+ activist who has previously been involved in anti-discrimination court challenges, said there were some concerns that Cheung's appointment could "tip the scale of progressiveness" in LGBT+ legal cases. But Doriane Lau, China Researcher at Amnesty International Amnesty, said she did not see a direct impact of the appointment on the LGBT+ community.

"The government's refusal to recognize rights of LGBT+ people and its inaction to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity are the main reasons for the community to challenge government policies via the judicial route," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

This period could be used to work on something special: Solskjaer to Manchester United players

As the coronavirus pandemic has made all footballers stay at home, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that they can use this period to work on something special. Yeah, the players have got individual programmes and theyve g...

Japan "on the brink" as it struggles to hold back coronavirus

Japan will ban entry of foreigners from 73 countries and ask everyone arriving from abroad to quarantine for two weeks in its struggle to contain the coronavirus, with a senior minister warning the country had been pushed to the brink.Medic...

386 new COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hrs; spike not national trend: Health Ministry

With as many as 386 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry on Wednesday said the spike was not a national trend and was primarily due to travel by those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. ...

COVID-19 reminder of interconnected nature of world, need for global response: Modi to Chinese PM

The coronavirus pandemic is a reminder of the interconnected nature of the world and the need for adopting a global response to it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday in a message to his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang. Modi, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020