Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC asks Christian Michel to approach Delhi HC for interim bail

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the counsel of Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, to approach the Delhi High Court for his interim bail in wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 17:42 IST
SC asks Christian Michel to approach Delhi HC for interim bail
Supreme Court of India (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the counsel of Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, to approach the Delhi High Court for his interim bail in wake of the coronavirus lockdown. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah said that the court is not expressing any views on the merits of the case and asked Michel's counsel to approach the High Court for the same.

Michel had approached the apex court for interim bail in light of prevalent conditions owing to COVID-19 in the country. The interim bail has also been pending with Delhi High Court but has not been taken up for consideration. Michel was earlier directed to wait for the decision of a High-Powered Committee, which was set-up by the Delhi government to decongest the jails in the national capital. However, Michel's case was not considered for grant of bail by the committee.

Thereafter, the British national approached the top court seeking interim bail. Michel, in his bail plea, claimed that he falls within the class of people more vulnerable to coronavirus and his health condition is very critical and incompatible with the current prison status under the COVID-19 crisis.

Michel was extradited from Dubai in 2018 and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged irregularities in the chopper deal. While the CBI is probing his alleged role as a 'middleman' in the deal, the ED is investigating money laundering charges against him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash butt

The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In the post-COVID 19 world, we will witnes...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Around 1,200 people from Telangana attended Tablighi Jamaat, will screen all of them, says state health minister

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Wednesday said that as many as 1,200 people from the state had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and the state government will screen all of them for the novel coronavirus. First coronaviru...

Germany bets on tried-and-tested tool to weather jobs crisis

With measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus hobbling Europes largest economy, Germany is betting heavily on a scheme tested in the financial crisis to keep labour market structures intact. Known as Kurzarbeit, the measure t...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slumps at open as coronavirus fears intensify

U.S. stock indexes tumbled at the open on Wednesday, as investors fled to safe-haven assets following the first slide in U.S. private payrolls since 2017 and dire predictions on the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus.The Dow Jones Industr...

South Canara loses two more banks with merger

Two banks with its roots in South Canara region became just names to remember from Wednesday with the merger of city-based Corporation Bank with Union Bank of India and Manipal-based Syndicate Bank with Canara Bank. The Union governments de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020