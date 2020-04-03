COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh rise to 149
The State Nodal Officer released a bulletin in this regard. The maximum number of positive cases in the state were reported from Nellore at 24. It was followed by Krishna district with 23 cases and Guntur with 20 cases.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that there are 2,069 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,860 active cases, 156 cured/discharged/migrated people and 53 deaths. (ANI)
