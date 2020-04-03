Delhi Police lodges 21 FIRs across Dwarka Dist against home quarantine violators
The Delhi Police have lodged 21 FIRs at different police stations across Dwarka District against those who violated COVID-19 home quarantine norms.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 11:15 IST
The Delhi Police have lodged 21 FIRs at different police stations across Dwarka District against those who violated COVID-19 home quarantine norms. The violators are being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section-3 of Epidemic Diseases Act.
Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2301 in India on Friday, including 156 cured/discharged, 56 deaths and 1 migrated, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of these, a total of 219 cases have been reported in Delhi. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- India
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- Delhi
ALSO READ
Coronavirus: Delhi Police will not conduct drunken driving test unless someone is visibly drunk
Coronavirus: Delhi Police not to conduct drunken driving test unless someone is visibly drunk and driving recklessly, say officials.
Coronavirus: Delhi Police will not conduct drunken driving test unless someone is visibly drunk
CBI arrests sub-inspector of Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing for receiving bribe
CBI made 3 attempts at trap laid to arrest Delhi Police EoW official while taking bribe