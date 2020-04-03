FIRs filed against 6 Tablighi Jamaat attendees in Himachal

FIRs have been registered against six people in Himachal Pradesh for hiding information that they attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi, said Director General of Police (DGP) SR Mardi on Friday. "People, who attended the event in Nizamuddin, arrived at Una on March 21 when there was no lockdown. There was free movement of the people. However, these people had hidden the information from the authorities, for which cases have been registered against them under the Disaster Management Act," added Mardi.

He further said that six people had tested positive for COVID-19, and 204 people have been quarantined. Mardi also advised the people to follow the instructions of the government and obey the rules of the lockdown.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,301 in India on Friday, including 156 cured or discharged, 56 deaths and one migrated, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

