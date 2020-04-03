FIRs filed against 6 Tablighi Jamaat attendees in Himachal
FIRs have been registered against six people in Himachal Pradesh for hiding information that they attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi, said Director General of Police (DGP) SR Mardi on Friday.ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 03-04-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 16:01 IST
FIRs have been registered against six people in Himachal Pradesh for hiding information that they attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi, said Director General of Police (DGP) SR Mardi on Friday. "People, who attended the event in Nizamuddin, arrived at Una on March 21 when there was no lockdown. There was free movement of the people. However, these people had hidden the information from the authorities, for which cases have been registered against them under the Disaster Management Act," added Mardi.
He further said that six people had tested positive for COVID-19, and 204 people have been quarantined. Mardi also advised the people to follow the instructions of the government and obey the rules of the lockdown.
The total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,301 in India on Friday, including 156 cured or discharged, 56 deaths and one migrated, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal
- Delhi
- Nizamuddin
- India
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Singh moves SC claiming he was not in Delhi on Dec 16, 2012
Teachers to evaluate work for annual exams from home; board exams' evaluation suspended: Delhi govt
All schools in Delhi to be closed till March 31 for teaching, non-teaching staff : Delhi govt.
Nirbhaya case: SC to hear at 2.30 pm plea of convict Mukesh Singh claiming he was not in Delhi at time of crime in Dec 2012.
After HC dismissal of plea, Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh Singh moves SC claiming he was not in Delhi at time of crime in Dec 2012.