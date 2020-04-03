Gujarat Police brings in live music performance amid coronavirus scare

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to surge, the Gujarat Police on Friday arranged a live music performance in a residential complex in Ahmedabad. "A singer performed live in a residential building in Ahmedabad today amid lockdown as part of an initiative started by Vastrapur Police," said a police official.

The official further said that old Bollywood songs like 'Pyaar Diwaana Hota Hai' brought smiles and freshness among the residents. However, the residents were not allowed to gather at one place, the official added. (ANI)

