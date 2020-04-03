Left Menu
Gujarat Police brings in live music performance amid coronavirus scare

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to surge, the Gujarat Police on Friday arranged a live music performance in a residential complex in Ahmedabad.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 03-04-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 21:06 IST
Gujarat Police brings in live music performance amid coronavirus scare
The music performance in a residential complex in Ahmedabad on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to surge, the Gujarat Police on Friday arranged a live music performance in a residential complex in Ahmedabad. "A singer performed live in a residential building in Ahmedabad today amid lockdown as part of an initiative started by Vastrapur Police," said a police official.

The official further said that old Bollywood songs like 'Pyaar Diwaana Hota Hai' brought smiles and freshness among the residents. However, the residents were not allowed to gather at one place, the official added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

