Andhra Pradesh imposes ESMA on health, medical services for 6 months

The Andhra Pradesh government has imposed the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), 1971 on health and medical services for a period of six months.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Andhra Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1971, the Andhra Pradesh government hereby, declare the following services as Essential Services for a period of six months for refusal to work in or for all government and private health and medical facilities with immediate effect," read an order issued by Special Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy.

Among the services mentioned are -- all health facilities, doctors, nurses and health personnel, sanitation workers in health facilities, purchase, maintenance and transport of medical equipment, sale, transport and manufacturing of medicine and drugs, ambulance services, water and electricity supply, security related services, food and drinking water provision and management, and bio medical waste management. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

