U.S. Supreme Court postpones April oral arguments

The U.S. Supreme Court has postponed oral arguments scheduled for April as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

The court, which had already delayed cases due to be argued in March, has not yet said how it plans to handle the cases, spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in a statement. The court's current term is due to conclude at the end of June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.