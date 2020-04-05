3 govt officials in J-K likely to face suspension for misusing curfew passes amid COVID-19 lockdown

Curfew passes of three government employees in Doda district have been cancelled for alleged misuse amid the lockdown period. The officials are also likely to face suspension soon, Deputy Commissioner Dr Sagar D Doifode informed the media. "Curfew passes of three government employees were cancelled for misusing the passes during lockdown in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir yesterday. We are going to suspend the officials," he said.

On March 24, the Centre had announced a complete lockdown in the country for 21 days to fight COVID-19. Essential services like medical shops, petrol pumps, grocery stores, milk booths and online shopping were exempted from the lockdown. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday said that there are 3030 active cases of coronavirus in India, out which 266 have been cured/ discharged/ migrated. A total of 77 people have lost their lives to the infection so far. (ANI)

