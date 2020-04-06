Suspension of MPLAD fund will undermine role of MPs: Randeep Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday said that the party supports Centre's decision to introduce salary cut to aid COVID-19 relief effort in the country. However, it does not agree with the temporary suspension of Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund as it will undermine the role of MPs. "Dear PM, INC supports the salary cut for MPs! Please note that MPLAD (Members of Parliament Local Area Development) is meant to execute developmental works in the constituency. Suspending it is a huge disservice to the constituents & will undermine the role & functions of MP," Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

"Make a cut on the salary of MPs, but if the government cuts its spending by 30 per cent, then several lakh crores rupees will be added to the battle with Corona," he added. The Cabinet on Monday approved ordinance amending salary/allowances of MPs and temporary suspension of MPLAD Fund during 2020-21 and 2021-22 for managing the adverse impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 in India.

With an increase of 704 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4281 on Monday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There are 3851 active cases in the country while 318 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. As many as 111 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

