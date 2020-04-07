Group of Ministers had extensive discussion on lockdown: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the Group of Ministers had "an extensive discussion on the prevailing situation post the lockdown" in the country. They also appreciated the Cabinet's decision to cut MP's salary for a year. "Today the Group of Ministers had an extensive discussion on the prevailing situation post the lockdown. We shared the appreciation for the Union Cabinet's decision to reduce the salaries of all MPs for a year and also the suspension of MPLADS funds for 2 years," Singh wrote on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

He further tweeted: "The amount saved through these decisions would be utilised in strengthening India's fight against coronavirus. The ministers also shared their insights on how we can overcome the situation and help the people to stay motivated, determined and vigilant in the battle against COVID-19." Earlier today, Defence Minister Singh chaired a meeting of Group of Ministers on COVID-19, which was attended by among others Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Z Irani, and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan.

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. The total deaths stand at 117. (ANI)

