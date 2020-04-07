Left Menu
Development News Edition

Group of Ministers had extensive discussion on lockdown: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the Group of Ministers had "an extensive discussion on the prevailing situation post the lockdown" in the country. They also appreciated the Cabinet's decision to cut MP's salary for a year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 17:16 IST
Group of Ministers had extensive discussion on lockdown: Rajnath Singh
A visual from the meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the Group of Ministers had "an extensive discussion on the prevailing situation post the lockdown" in the country. They also appreciated the Cabinet's decision to cut MP's salary for a year. "Today the Group of Ministers had an extensive discussion on the prevailing situation post the lockdown. We shared the appreciation for the Union Cabinet's decision to reduce the salaries of all MPs for a year and also the suspension of MPLADS funds for 2 years," Singh wrote on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

He further tweeted: "The amount saved through these decisions would be utilised in strengthening India's fight against coronavirus. The ministers also shared their insights on how we can overcome the situation and help the people to stay motivated, determined and vigilant in the battle against COVID-19." Earlier today, Defence Minister Singh chaired a meeting of Group of Ministers on COVID-19, which was attended by among others Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Z Irani, and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan.

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. The total deaths stand at 117. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

SC extends tenure of TDSAT chairperson, expresses concern over delay in appointment of members

The Supreme Court Tuesday extended by three months the tenure of chairperson of Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal TDSAT, which is scheduled to end on April 20, and expressed concern over the delay in appointment of administ...

Delhi Cancer Institute OPD shut after staff found COVID-19 positive, patients being shifted

The Out-Patient Department at Delhi State Cancer Institute has been shut and patients are being temporarily shifted to a private hospital after several DSCI staffers tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Tuesday. Two docto...

UK finance minister Sunak, 39, next in line to lead country after Raab

British finance minister Rishi Sunak would take responsibility for leading the country if Dominic Raab, currently standing in for hospitalised Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were also incapacitated. Johnson spent a night in intensive care re...

JK Tyre provides food supplies to over 10k migrants, daily workers

In a bid to support the countrys fight against COVID-19, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd on Tuesday said is providing food supplies to over 10,000 daily earners and migrants in every region, besides organising health camps in 25 villages in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020