Andhra CM reviews COVID-19 situation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state and measures being taken to contain the spread of the virus.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 07-04-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 18:32 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state and measures being taken to contain the spread of the virus. The Chief Minister was informed that 150 COVID-19 confirmation tests were held from 6 pm on Monday to 9 am on Tuesday and only one case was detected as coronavirus positive. With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh has reached 304.

Tests for those who attended Delhi Markaz meeting and their primary contacts are almost complete. A total of 1,085 persons from Andhra Pradesh had gone to attend the Tablighi Jamaat meeting at Delhi Markaz. 997 persons among them were tested and 196 of them were detected coronavirus positive, the government officials said. As many as 2,400 persons, who are primary contacts of Markaz returnees, or those who travelled along with them or those who had spent at least three to four hours with them, were also tested. 84 of them were tested coronavirus positive. Thus, 280 of the coronavirus positive patients in Andhra Pradesh are Delhi Markaz returnees and their contacts.

Tests were conducted for 205 persons who were foreign returnees. 11 of them were detected coronavirus positive. Tests were conducted for 120 persons, who are contacts of the foreign returnees. Six among them were detected coronavirus positive. Tests were conducted for another 134 people with the suspicion of coronavirus symptoms. Seven of them were detected corona positive. In total, tests were conducted for 3,856 persons till 9 am of April 7. 304 of them were tested coronavirus positive, said the officials.

Chief Minister Reddy suggested the officials to focus on holding random surveys in areas identified as hotspots. He also ordered to focus on increasing facilities at quarantines and isolation camps. The officials informed the CM that 5,300 persons are at quarantine facilities. Further, 19,247 persons, who are foreign returnees, are home quarantined. Their isolation period is completed, but they are continuing with home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

The foreign returnees are being monitored by a special app. Apart from them, almost one lakh persons are under home quarantine. They are being monitored by village volunteers, ANMs or ASHA workers. Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, state DGP Gautam Sawang, Medical and Health Department Special Secretary Jawahar Reddy, and other senior officials attended the meeting. (ANI)

