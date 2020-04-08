Kejriwal to hold COVID-19 review meeting with Delhi MPs today
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to hold a meeting, via video-conferencing, with all members of Parliament from Delhi on Wednesday regarding the prevailing coronavirus situation in the national capital.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 10:32 IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to hold a meeting, via video-conferencing, with all members of Parliament from Delhi on Wednesday regarding the prevailing coronavirus situation in the national capital. The video conference meeting, with Delhi MPs from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, is scheduled for 12 noon.
A total of 25 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Tuesday, taking the tally in the national capital to 550. Of these, 331 cases are related to the Nizamuddin Markaz of Tablighi Jamaat. "25 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Delhi on Tuesday. The total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 550, of them, 331 cases are related to Nizamuddin Markaz, 170 cases have foreign travel/contact history and 49 cases are under investigation," Delhi Chief Minister's office had said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
- Parliament
- Rajya Sabha
- Lok Sabha
ALSO READ
Haryana Police arrests 3 Nigerians from Delhi with 2.4 kg heroin
Blacklisting proceedings started against 360 foreigners who participated in Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi and left India thereafter: MHA.
Municipal Corporation conducts sanitisation drive in Delhi's Narela area through drones
Delhi govt to conduct one lakh random tests for COVID-19 in hotspot areas: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
RSS workers distribute ration to sex workers, their families in Delhi