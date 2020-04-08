Left Menu
Ensure basic necessities to migrant workers: HC to Maha govt

Updated: 08-04-2020 20:38 IST
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the Maharashtra government and district legal services authorities to check if basic necessities were provided to migrant workers and daily wagers amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Justice A A Sayed was hearing a PIL filed by the NGO Sarva Hara Jan Andolan, which was seeking relief for migrant workers and underprivileged persons in the state who were severely hit by the lockdown.

The state government on Wednesday told the court that it was providing food, shelter, medicines and other basic facilities to migrant workers and daily wage labourers. Government pleader P Kakade said the government had started around 4,000 relief centres across the state, where food and other necessary supplies were provided to those affected.

Justice Sayed then directed the state and district level legal services authorities to check the same and report to the concerned state machinery if anything further needed to be done. The court has posted the matter for further hearing on April 15.

