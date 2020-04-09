Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi-led coalition to announce Yemen ceasefire at midnight

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 09-04-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 00:13 IST
Saudi-led coalition to announce Yemen ceasefire at midnight
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement will announce at midnight on Wednesday it is halting military operations nationwide to support a U.N. ceasefire initiative, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The suspension in fighting, expected to go into effect on Thursday, was agreed in part to avoid a potential outbreak of the new coronavirus in Yemen, where no cases have yet been reported, two of the sources said.

It was unclear if the Houthi movement would follow the coalition's decision. Mohammed Abdulsalam, spokesman of the Houthi movement, said his group has sent to the United Nations a comprehensive vision which includes an end to the war and to "the blockade" imposed on Yemen.

"(Our proposal) will lay the foundations for political dialogue and a transitional period," Abdulsalam said in a Twitter post on Wednesday. The Saudi-led coalition did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, U.N. special envoy Martin Griffiths sent a proposal to the internationally recognized government, the Saudi-led military coalition that supports it and the Houthi movement that controls the capital Sanaa and most of northern Yemen. The parties are expected to convene via video conference to discuss the proposal which calls for a nationwide ceasefire, including halting all air, ground and naval hostilities, and for the parties to ensure compliance by forces on frontlines.

The United Nations and Western allies have been pointing to the threat of coronavirus to push Yemen's combatants to agree to fresh talks to end a war that has left millions vulnerable to disease. Yemen had witnessed a lull in military action after Saudi Arabia and the Houthis launched back-channel talks late last year. But there has been a recent spike in violence that threatens fragile peace deals in vital port cities.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis ousted the government from power in Sanaa, in late 2014. The five-year-old conflict, largely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and its arch-foe Iran, has killed more than 100,000 people and unleashed an urgent humanitarian crisis that has pushed millions to the verge of famine and forced thousands to seek shelter in displacement camps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition to announce Yemen ceasefire at midnight

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi movement will announce at midnight on Wednesday it is halting military operations nationwide to support a U.N. ceasefire initiative, three sources familiar with the matter told Reu...

Chile announces $2 billion fund to benefit informal workers amid coronavirus outbreak

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Wednesday announced a fresh 2 billion fund to help support the countrys informal workers as the coronavirus outbreak continues to batter the South American nations economy.Chiles government had previous...

Sanders quits U.S. presidential race, setting up Biden battle with Trump

Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist whose progressive agenda pushed the Democratic Party sharply to the left, ended his White House campaign on Wednesday, clearing the way for a Nov. 3 election battle between former Vice President Joe Bi...

Ten thousand more US National Guard troops to help with coronavirus efforts in coming weeks

The number of National Guard troops helping combat coronavirus is expected to increase by more than 10,000 in the next week or two, the head of the U.S. National Guard said on Wednesday.General Joseph Lengyel told reporters at the Pentagon ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020