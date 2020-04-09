Left Menu
Delhi reports 93 new COVID-19 positive cases in 24 hours, all linked to Markaz: Govt

The national capital on Wednesday reported 93 COVID-19 positive cases in 24 hours, taking the total number of persons diagnosed with deadly virus to 669. It has been calculated that around 64 per cent of the total positive cases in Delhi are associated with the Tablighi Jamaat event that took place in Nizamuddin Markaz in March.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 00:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The national capital on Wednesday reported 93 COVID-19 positive cases in 24 hours, taking the total number of persons diagnosed with deadly virus to 669. It has been calculated that around 64 per cent of the total positive cases in Delhi are associated with the Tablighi Jamaat event that took place in Nizamuddin Markaz in March. "93 new COVID-19 cases were reported today in the national capital taking the state tally to 669; the death toll stands at 9. All the 93 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today are linked with Nizamuddin Markaz event," Delhi government stated.

20 persons have been discharged after treatment while one has migrated. A total of 426 persons amounting to around 64 per cent of the total positive cases in Delhi are associated with the Markaz event.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police said: "A 44-year-old constable who was posted at Delhi Airport, has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been taken to Lok Nayak Hospital. His family members will be brought to the hospital tomorrow for tests." India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 5,274, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. 4,714 are active cases while 410 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 149. (ANI)

