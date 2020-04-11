Salon shut? Quick homemade fixes to help you glow if lockdown extends!

While many are getting way too comfortable in their skin without any salon touch, there are some on the other hand, who wonder what if the lockdown extends and the wait to hit the salon moves farther! Ladies, no matter how much we feel relaxed after a good facial-body massage, in times like these, the old grandma tips come to the rescue.

Given salon being shut for the safety of people to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and also no surety of till when, here are some 'grandma' tips one could follow to feel all groomed at the comfort of your home. For the healthy glowing skin:

- Water is the key! With the coming summer season, there is nothing that can save you but water. Keeping yourself hydrated, well, is the ultimate measure for your body as well as skin.

As suggested by many beauty experts generally, drinking eight-glass of water is vital for your skin's beauty and health. Good healthy skin can overshadow the glitters of any makeup. "Have heard many influencers in social media saying the importance of drinking water, and I used to wonder what the difficulty is in doing so," said Ishita Roy.

" But later I realized it takes an actual conscious effort to remind us to drink water, so I to keep a bottle in my room, near to my sight, and ensure to drink at least those 8 glass of water," the 25-year-old added. - Milk/ Curd/ Honey/ - cleansers for your skin

There might be a chance of a shortage of your favourite brand's moisturizer, cleanser or scrub in the stores due to the lockdown effects. However, a mixture of some readily available things at our kitchen can ensure to leave you without dry skin.

Having said that, go ahead with the mixture of products only after testing a bit of the made mixture in your wrist first to avoid any allergic contacts. If having dry skin, applying a small quantity of milk, with turmeric can help leave your skin soft. On the other hand, if already having oily skin, curd could be the replacement here.

Leaving ten minutes, twice a week can make you forget your favourite moisturizer. "Honey is a great item to make sure to get rid of those tans," said Arya Shree.

"Honey mixed with lemon juice can remove all the tans and also gives an instant glow to your skin," she added. For the skin scrub:

Be it for your face or body, coffee, sugar, or oatmeal are some products to have a good exfoliating session. A maximum of three tablespoons of coffee powder with yogurt, to dilute, can be a great scrub. Likewise, Sugar plus honey, lemon juice, and Oatmeal plus olive oil can help to remove the dead skin.

But never be go too harsh with the scrub, a light mixture and soft scrubbing for a few minutes will do the good. - For healthy hair

No spa can replace the effectiveness of the good old coconut oil massage. A good 10-15 mins of oil massage can help your get rid of dandruff, dryness or frizzes. "I have curly hair and was never happy about it. Not entirely because of the curliness, but more because of the frizziness that made it look out of place most of the time. But forced by my mother, I started doing oil massages and it the hair is looking much better now," said Ria Mohan.

Having a healthy mind, maintaining a good diet, regular exercise or yoga and a smile on your face is the ultimate remedy any day, every day. A mountain full of confidence along with these small quick fixes is all you need to slay! (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.