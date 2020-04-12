Stay home, else we'll put you in a room and play 'Masakali 2.0' on loop: Jaipur Police warn lockdown violators

Jaipur Police has issued an unusual warning for those who violate the lockdown and roam around unnecessarily. They will confine them in a room and make them listen to the song, a recent remix of the original 'Masakali' from the film 'Delhi-6', on loop!. The warning was issued through a post on social media.

On Twitter, Jaipur Police posted a comic representation of a man seated in a room with headphones on while a police officer stands behind him. 'If you are unnecessarily roaming outside, we will put you in a room & play Masakkali 2.0 on loop,' the post warned.

In the caption, they also tweaked the song's original lyrics to give it a coronavirus twist and wrote: "Mat Udiyo, Tu dariyo. Na kar manmaani, manmaani. Ghar mei hi rahiyo, na kar naadani. Ae Masakali Masakali (Don't fly, stay fearful. Abide by the rules, stay in your house, don't be stupid. Oh Masakali, Masakali)." The country is currently under a nationwide lockdown that has been imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

[{41c596ec-ea87-4cd3-9124-5cbf35e1d0b4:intradmin/JP.PNG}] The new version of the 2009 classic song from Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra's 'Delhi 6,' features 'Marjaavaan' duo Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

The original song composed by A R Rahman featured actors Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan and was sung by Mohit Chauhan. The revamped version of the song was released on April 8 and received strong criticism from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, AR Rahman, and fans of the song.

2.0 version of the song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and has been sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. (ANI)

