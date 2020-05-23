Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yoga a powerful tool to improve mental health during COVID crisis

A recent research has pointed out that movement-based yoga can significantly improve mental health during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 23-05-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 20:58 IST
Yoga a powerful tool to improve mental health during COVID crisis
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A recent research has pointed out that movement-based yoga can significantly improve mental health during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The new research from the University of South Australia was published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

The world-first study conducted in partnership with the Federal University of Santa Maria, UNSW Sydney, Kings College London and Western Sydney University found that movement-based yoga improves the mental health of people living with a range of mental disorders, with the benefits being incremental with the amount of yoga they practised. Lead researcher, UniSA PhD candidate, Jacinta Brinsley says it's a welcome and timely finding given strict social distancing measures that limit exercise options.

"As self-isolation escalates and people find themselves working from home and unable to physically catch up with their friends and family, we're likely to see more people feel lonely and disconnected," Brinsley says. "Exercise has always been a great strategy for people struggling with these feelings as it boosts both mood and health. But as gyms and exercise classes of all kinds are now closed - even jogging with a friend is strongly discouraged - people are looking for alternatives, and this is where yoga can help.

"Our research shows that movement-based yoga improved symptoms of depression (or improved mental health) for people living with a range of mental health conditions including anxiety, post-traumatic stress, and major depression. So, it's very good news for people struggling in times of uncertainty." The research, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, examined 19 studies (1080 participants) across six countries (US, India, Japan, China, Germany and Sweden), where individuals had a formal diagnosis of a mental disorder, including depression and anxiety.

The researchers defined movement-based yoga as any form of yoga where participants are physically active at least 50% of the time, that is forms of yoga that emphasize holding poses and flowing through sequences of poses. Globally, around 450 million people suffer from mental health issues, with the World Health Organization reporting that one in four people will be affected by a mental health condition or a neurological disorder at some point in their lives. In Australia, almost half of adults (aged 18-85 years) will experience mental illness.

Assoc Prof Simon Rosenbaum says while the results are promising, challenges remain. "Importantly, the most vulnerable in our community are often the least likely to have access to exercise or yoga programs despite the potential benefits," Assoc Prof Rosenbaum says.

"Our results have significant implications and demonstrate that you don't necessarily need to go for a jog to benefit from movement." (ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad airport all set to resume flight operations

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is ready with all safety and precautionary measures as domestic flight operations to begin from May 25 in the country after two months of stoppage due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, officials said o...

Saliva ban can enhance skills of bowlers: Root

England captain Joe Root feels the likely ban on using saliva to shine the ball in the post-COVID-19 pandemic world can actually improve the skills of the bowlers, who will have to put more effort to get something out of the pitch. The Anil...

Spain’s coronavirus death toll climbs by 48

Spains overnight death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 48 on Saturday to a total of 28,678, the health ministry said.The number of diagnosed cases rose to 235,290 from 234,824 cases the previous day, the ministry added. ...

New York's Cuomo says groups of up to 10 must aim to stay "safe"

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo advised people to exercise good judgment and social distancing when gathering in groups of up to 10 people as allowed in an executive order loosening restrictions issued late on Friday. In his daily briefing o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020