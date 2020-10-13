Xiaomi Mi KN95 Protective Mask with 4-layer filtration tech launched in India

Xiaomi today introduced the all-new Mi KN95 Protective Mask in India. The mask comes with four layers of protection and skin-friendly non-woven fabric for maximum comfort.

The Mi KN95 Protective Mask is priced at Rs 250 for a pack of 2 and Rs 600 for a pack of 5 masks. It is available for purchase on mi.com, Mi Homes and select retail stores across the country.

Mi KN95 Protective Mask

The Mi KN95 Protective Mask is made from soft and skin-friendly non-woven fabric with an advanced microfilter. The evenly perforated small pores help in blocking our particulate matter for optimum breathing.

The mask is equipped with advanced four-layer filtration technology- the outer layer that filters bigger particles, two Melt blown layers for filtering bacteria and small particles and the inner layer for easy and fresh breathing. The mask has passed stringent international safety tests (GB 2626-2019 Respiratory protection) and is designed for India-specific conditions like crowded places.

The advanced bacteria filtration technology protects users from bacteria of size as small as 3 microns, achieving a Bacterial Filter Efficiency (BFE) of more than 95 percent. Further, the Mi KN95 Protective Mask filters particle of size as small as 0.1 microns.

With an anti-fogging nose pin, users can mold the mask according to their nose shape and eliminate the air gap between the nose and the mask. For extended protection and comfort, the mask comes with soft elastic earloops and tight compression edges that keep the mask firmly around the face.