Left Menu
Development News Edition

Xiaomi Mi KN95 Protective Mask with 4-layer filtration tech launched in India

The advanced bacteria filtration technology protects users from bacteria of size as small as 3 microns, achieving a Bacterial Filter Efficiency (BFE) of more than 95 percent. Further, the Mi KN95 Protective Mask filters particle of size as small as 0.1 microns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 16:40 IST
Xiaomi Mi KN95 Protective Mask with 4-layer filtration tech launched in India
Image Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi today introduced the all-new Mi KN95 Protective Mask in India. The mask comes with four layers of protection and skin-friendly non-woven fabric for maximum comfort.

The Mi KN95 Protective Mask is priced at Rs 250 for a pack of 2 and Rs 600 for a pack of 5 masks. It is available for purchase on mi.com, Mi Homes and select retail stores across the country.

Mi KN95 Protective Mask

The Mi KN95 Protective Mask is made from soft and skin-friendly non-woven fabric with an advanced microfilter. The evenly perforated small pores help in blocking our particulate matter for optimum breathing.

The mask is equipped with advanced four-layer filtration technology- the outer layer that filters bigger particles, two Melt blown layers for filtering bacteria and small particles and the inner layer for easy and fresh breathing. The mask has passed stringent international safety tests (GB 2626-2019 Respiratory protection) and is designed for India-specific conditions like crowded places.

The advanced bacteria filtration technology protects users from bacteria of size as small as 3 microns, achieving a Bacterial Filter Efficiency (BFE) of more than 95 percent. Further, the Mi KN95 Protective Mask filters particle of size as small as 0.1 microns.

With an anti-fogging nose pin, users can mold the mask according to their nose shape and eliminate the air gap between the nose and the mask. For extended protection and comfort, the mask comes with soft elastic earloops and tight compression edges that keep the mask firmly around the face.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

National Commission for Scheduled Castes issues notice to AIIMS

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has issued notice to AIIMS, seeking an action-taken report on an ex-resident doctors allegations that he was denied a post reserved for the SC category because he had raised questions about the i...

Projs worth Rs 50,000 cr being developed in Kerala as part of Mumbai-Kanyakumari corridor: Gadkari

Highway projects worth Rs 50,000 crore are being developed in Kerala as part of the Mumbai-Kanyakumari economic corridor under Bharatmala Pariyojana, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday. He was speaking at a virtual ceremony for th...

Digital foundation laying event of NHAI projects shows Modi govt's commitment to Kerala's development: MoS Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday said the digital foundation laying ceremony of the National Highways Authority of India NHAI projects is a standing example of the commitment ...

Shoprite agrees to stop enforcing provisions against SMMEs

Shoprite Checkers Pty Ltd Shoprite has agreed to stop enforcing exclusivity provisions in its long-term exclusive lease agreements with its landlords against small, medium and micro enterprises SMMEs and speciality and limited line stores.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020