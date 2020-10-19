Left Menu
Development News Edition

New article focuses on high social, ecological standards for chocolate

Worldwide demand for food from the tropics that meet higher environmental and social standards has risen sharply in recent years.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 23:21 IST
New article focuses on high social, ecological standards for chocolate
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Worldwide demand for food from the tropics that meet higher environmental and social standards has risen sharply in recent years. Consumers often have to make ethically questionable decisions: products may be available to the global market through child labour, starvation wages or environmental destruction.

Building on an interdisciplinary project in Peru, an international research team with the participation of the University of Gottingen has now published an overview article on the transition to responsible, high-quality cocoa production. Chocolate is made from cocoa beans, and because cocoa is originally from Peru, using indigenous varieties means a premium price can be charged. A large cooperative for small-holder farmers in northern Peru stands for social and ecological improvements with the help of organic and fair-trade certification, as well as the cultivation of native varieties in species-rich cocoa agroforestry systems.

The work was published as a "Perspective" article in the journal Trends in Ecology and Evolution. Shade trees in traditional cocoa agroforestry systems improve conditions for cocoa growth and promote biodiversity, for instance of birds. However, these trees are increasingly being removed to increase productivity, even though moderate, partial shade does not significantly reduce productivity.

In addition, proven high-yielding varieties are imported, although there are unique indigenous varieties in Peru that may be associated with a particular trade advantage. The researchers' project group is working together with the cooperative Norandino Ltda. in Piura, northern Peru, which is committed to working towards developing high social and ecological standards.

It represents 5,400 smallholder farmers and stands for sustainable production that pursues both ecological and economic goals. Furthermore, the cooperative is committed to fighting all forms of discrimination. The result is ecologically certified and fair-trade chocolate of a high standard, which achieves up to twice the regular market price, protects smallholder farmers against market fluctuations, and moves towards the greater use of local cocoa bean varieties in the future.

"Large cooperatives that stand for high social, economic, and ecological standards in production should receive more support," said Dr Bea Maas, first author of the article and now at the University of Vienna. "Such exemplary initiatives that benefit the livelihoods of smallholder farmers while maximising nature conservation should be the focus of interdisciplinary research now more than ever before," Carolina Ocampo-Ariza and Professor Teja Tscharntke from the Agroecology group at the University of Gottingen said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: My role is to bat at number five for now, says Buttler

After playing an unbeaten knock of 70 runs against Chennai Super Kings CSK, Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler said that his role is to bat at number five position as of now. Rajasthan Royals chased down the total of 126 with seven wicket...

Air travel pandemic milestone; 1 million passengers screened

The number of passengers screened in a single day for flights in the US topped one million for the first time since COVID-19 infections began to spike last March. The notable milestone, reached Sunday, signifies both the progress made since...

BJP did everything to divide and rule India: Derek O'Brien

After BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda accused the Mamata Banerjee government of divide and rule policy during his public address in Siliguri on Monday, Trinamool Congress TMC MP Derek OBrien issued a public statement on Twitter s...

UP govt sacks Home Guard Commandant for corruption

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered the dismissal from service of the former District Commandant of the Home Guard Department of Bulandshahr, in a case of corruption. Taking strict action against corrupt pract...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020