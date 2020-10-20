Left Menu
Active older adults have better physical, mental health: Study

Older adults with higher physical activity and lower sitting time have better overall physical and mental health, according to a new study from the American Cancer Society (ACS).

The findings reinforce the importance of moving more and sitting less for both physical and mental health, no matter your age or history of cancer.. Image Credit: ANI

Older adults with higher physical activity and lower sitting time have better overall physical and mental health, according to a new study from the American Cancer Society (ACS). The study, appearing in the journal, CANCER, suggests that higher amounts of regular moderate- to vigorous-intensity physical activity (MVPA) and lower duration of sedentary time is associated with higher global mental and physical health for older cancer survivors and older adults, in general.

With a rapidly ageing population and nearly 16.9 million cancer survivors in the United States today, there is a need to identify strategies associated with healthy ageing and improving quality of life for ageing cancer survivors. Being physically active is related to several health benefits, and in this study, ACS investigators led by Dr Erika Rees-Punia analysed self-reported aerobic and muscle-strengthening physical activities, sitting time, and mental and physical health among nearly 78,000 participants in the ACS's Cancer Prevention Study II Nutrition Cohort. Participants (average age 78 years) included older cancer survivors up to 10 years post-diagnosis, and cancer-free adults. The investigators found that regardless of cancer history, the differences in global mental and physical health between the most and least active, and the least and most sedentary, were clinically meaningful. These findings provide evidence for the importance of engaging in regular MVPA and decreasing sitting time as a reasonable non-pharmacologic strategy to improve quality of life in older men and women, with or without a prior cancer diagnosis. In fact, the recently published ACS physical activity guidelines recommend that adults get 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity activity or 75-150 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity through the week, and to limit sedentary behaviours such as screen-based entertainment.

"The findings reinforce the importance of moving more and sitting less for both physical and mental health, no matter what your age or history of cancer," said Rees-Punia. "This is especially relevant now as so many of us, particularly cancer survivors, maybe staying home to avoid COVID-19 exposure, and maybe feeling a little isolated or down. A simple walk or other physical activity that you enjoy may be good for your mind and body." (ANI)

