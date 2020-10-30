Left Menu
Try these spooky recipes to kick away Covid blues this Halloween

With the beginning of the fall, begins the spooky season that brings the festival of Halloween or All Saints' Eve.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 21:37 IST
Try these spooky recipes to kick away Covid blues this Halloween
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

With the beginning of the fall, begins the spooky season that brings the festival of Halloween or All Saints' Eve. Dedicated to remembrance of the departed souls, the festival is observed in several countries on October 31 in the traditional manner.

According to a popular theory, the tradition of Halloween is heavily influenced by ancient Celtic harvest festivals and that of mainly Samhain. Like most other festivals, Halloween too will be celebrated this year in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

While organising grand parties is not safe amid the soaring coronavirus cases in the country every day, a simple and fun way to celebrate the festival this year is by organising a small family party with some delicious food items. Here are three easy, spooky, and mouth-watering recipes that everyone should try on this Halloween and kick away the Covid blues: -

1. Spooky finger cookies The finger cookies are perfect for adding the spooky element to the festival of Halloween. Prepare equal sizes of rod-shaped cookies and set them aside. Slice some almonds or pistachios thin enough to make scary fingernails on the cookie fingers. Place white chocolate in a large bowl and heat it in the microwave until completely melted.

Once melted let the chocolate come to a normal temperature and then carefully coat the prepared finger cookies with the chocolate and immediately put the sliced pistachios or almonds on one end of it. Now carefully use just a teaspoon of raspberry jam to give that freshly broken bloody look to the finger cookies and they are ready to consume.

2. Bloody mary syringes The bloody mary is the perfect drink for Halloween's night and it is as easy to prepare as tasty it is to consume.

In a large bowl combine two cups of tomato juice, two tablespoons of Tobasco sauce, juice of one whole lemon, a pinch of black pepper, and one cup of vodka. Mix the ingredients well, fill it up in syringes and refrigerate for an hour before serving them fresh.

3. Bloody Pancakes Pancakes are easy to create and go well on every occasion and adding the bloody effect to it makes it the perfect Halloween delight.

Start taking a bowl and sifting one cup of all-purpose flour, 3 spoons of baking powder, one teaspoon of salt, and sugar as per taste. Make well in the center and pour a cup of milk, one egg, and 3 tablespoons of melted butter and mix well until smooth. Pour a scoop of the batter on a lightly oiled pan and make the pancake cooking them evenly on every side. Stack all the pancakes once made and add a drizzle of strawberry sauce in a messy manner to make it look like blood and the food is good to go.

You can make your favorite food items and add a punch of spook to them to give them the Halloween feels. As the pandemic has dampened the spirit of a lot of festivals this year, try out these recipes and make the most out of the fall season. (ANI)

