Left Menu
Development News Edition

Omega-3 EPA, ALA rich foods can reduce risk of death after heart attack, suggests study

As per the findings of a novel study, regular consumption of foods rich in omega-3 eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), found in marine foods like fatty fish, and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), found in plant foods like walnuts, was associated with improved outcomes in individuals who suffered a heart attack, including decreased risk of death.

ANI | California | Updated: 31-10-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 15:42 IST
Omega-3 EPA, ALA rich foods can reduce risk of death after heart attack, suggests study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As per the findings of a novel study, regular consumption of foods rich in omega-3 eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), found in marine foods like fatty fish, and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), found in plant foods like walnuts, was associated with improved outcomes in individuals who suffered a heart attack, including decreased risk of death. Additionally, the consumption of both ALA and EPA provided the greatest benefit, suggesting a synergistic effect and unique protective qualities when both types of omega-3 are consumed. The study was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

The observational study, supported by the California Walnut Commission and reinforced by an editorial in the same publication entitled "A Revolution in Omega-3 Fatty Acid Research," included 944 participants who experienced a very serious heart attack in which one of the heart's major arteries was blocked. Clinicians refer to this as an ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), but consumers may be more familiar with the term "widow-maker" heart attack. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America and every 40 seconds someone experiences a heart attack. Of those older than 45 years of age, 36 per cent of men and 47 per cent of women who have experienced a heart attack will die from their second heart attack if it occurs within five years of the first. A lead researcher in the study, Dr. Aleix Sala-Vila, Research Associate at IMIM (Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute) and Barcelonabeta Brain Research Center, explains, "Heart attacks are still very common, and aside from treatments to keep the patient alive, researchers have been exploring approaches to secure the quality of life of the patient after the heart attack.

What is novel about this research is that it shows that ALA and EPA appear to be partners in improving the long-term outcomes of heart attack sufferers. Consuming both marine and plant-based omega-3s, from foods like salmon, walnuts, and flaxseed seems to offer the greatest protection." The patients in this study, whose mean age was 61 and were made up of 78 per cent men, had their blood taken during hospital admission. The researchers then determined the level of omega-3s in their blood, a reliable way to establish the intake of omega-3s during the weeks leading up to the heart attack. Next, they explored whether those with higher blood levels of omega-3s at the time of the heart attack were at a decreased risk of suffering complications during a three-year follow-up period.

Specifically, the researchers found that those who showed higher blood levels of ALA were at a decreased risk of three-year all-cause mortality. Also, those with higher levels of EPA were at a decreased risk of death or needing hospital readmission for cardiovascular reasons. Walnuts have long been recognized as a heart-healthy food1, backed by more than 30 years of research showing positive outcomes related to cardiovascular health such as cholesterol, blood pressure, inflammation, endothelial function, and plaque formation. Walnuts are also the only nut with an excellent source of omega-3 ALA, providing 2.5 grams per one ounce.

While these results are encouraging, they do not prove cause and effect. Additional research is needed to determine whether EPA and ALA intake specifically contributed to the outcomes, or if other factors like socioeconomic status, education, and pharmacologic treatments also had an effect. Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA, another omega-3 supplied by fatty fish) was not part of this study. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

EC's removal of Nath's star campaigner status unfair: Cong MP

Congress Rajya Sabha MP and senior lawyer Vivek Tankha on Saturday termed the revocation of star campaigner status of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath as unfair, and said such sarcastic comments between candidates is the norm...

High number of unreliable rapid antigen tests masking real extent of COVID in capital: Experts

A high number of unreliable rapid antigen tests being conducted in Delhi may be masking a mountain of COVID-19 cases at a time when a dangerous cocktail of pollution, crowding during the festive season and devil-may-care attitudes is leadin...

Yeh Diwali Vocal4Local wali!

New Delhi, 31st October, 2020 vocal4localoffers.in is all set to promote Indian Handicraft and Artisan websites to generate business digitally this festive season. Amidst the pandemic, vocal4local has specially curated the offers from vario...

Turkish mother, 3 children rescued after 18 hours under quake rubble

A Turkish mother and three of her children were pulled on Saturday from under the rubble of a collapsed building where they had been trapped for almost 18 hours, following a powerful earthquake that killed at least 27 people. Efforts were c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020