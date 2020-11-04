Left Menu
This is how Bollywood, 'DDLJ' made Karwa Chauth a pan-India concept

The festival of Karwa Chauth, which is predominantly a north Indian festival has expanded its roots as it has become a pan-India concept now.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The festival of Karwa Chauth, which is predominantly a north Indian festival has expanded its roots as it has become a pan-India concept now. A major reason for the festival to become rather a trend in the country today is its popularisation among the masses by various Bollywood films including Aditya Chopra's blockbuster hit 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayengey' (DDLJ).

Indian cinema has given much more than just entertainment to moviegoers including the fashion trends, romantic gestures and the tradition of Karwa Chauth. The iconic Karwa Chauth scene between Raj and Simran from 'DDLJ' has set an example for lovers, following which a lot of unmarried couples have also been celebrating the festival by fasting for their loved ones.

Priya Gupta, a resident of New Delhi told ANI that this year, she will be fasting for her fiancee and will wish for his long life. "I have seen my mother celebrate the festival by fasting for my father and I have always wanted to do the same for my partner. This year I will be fasting for the well-being of my fiancee. I am excited and nervous too since it is my first time," she said.

Besides unmarried couples, the festival is also being celebrated by people from different regions of the country other than northern India, which is the place where the festival originated. Every year we see scores of Bollywood actors celebrating the festival in Mumbai.

From Bipasha Basu to Shilpa Shetty, a number of actors living in the western state of Maharashtra fasting for their husbands symbolise the wide popularisation of the festival. Kaushalya Jha who is based in New Delhi but hails from Bihar's 'Darbhanga,' told ANI that though there has never been a tradition of Karwa Chauth in her family, she has been celebrating the festival for years just because her neighbours here in Delhi celebrate it.

"My friends in society celebrate the festival and I celebrate it with them too. It is not in my tradition but I always wanted to celebrate the festival just like they do it in movies. After coming to Delhi I saw my neighbours celebrating it and I enjoyed watching them," she said. "I asked my husband and told him that I would want to fast for him, for his long life and he was really happy. So I spoke to my neighbours and asked them to teach me about the tradition, following which I started celebrating the festival every year," the 36-year-old homemaker said.

Besides 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge,' there are scores of other Bollywood films like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham,' 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,' and 'Baghban,' that have made the festival a part of the pop culture. (ANI)

