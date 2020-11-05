Left Menu
Development News Edition

Victims of school bullying are more prone to develope violent behavior in future

The University of Cordoba and the University of Cambridge have collectively researched aspects related to violence, thus helping decrease its risks and prevent it.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 20:51 IST
Victims of school bullying are more prone to develope violent behavior in future
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The University of Cordoba and the University of Cambridge have collectively researched aspects related to violence, thus helping decrease its risks and prevent it. In their latest piece of research, they studied possible risk and protection factors for violence and, in this way, they verified whether violent behavior can be predicted months or even years before it develops.

Specifically, the study focused on finding out if morality, victimization, empathy, and social and emotional skills predict the expression of different violent behaviors in children and adolescents in different contexts, including at school and in a family setting. "These behaviors refer to, for instance, troubling behavior at home, including physical violence towards parents and siblings, at school, including physical violence towards teaching staff and schoolmates, and other settings, including bad behavior in public", said Raquel Espejo Siles, doctoral student at the University of Cordoba who carried out this research during her stay at the Institute of Criminology at the University of Cambridge thanks to one of the ELMER grants from the Diputacion de Cordoba.

Raquel Espejo worked with Izabela Zych, Professor at the Psychology Department at the University of Cordoba and part of the LAECOVI research group, whose line of research is this study's framework. The study also had the participation of David P. Farrington, Emeritus Professor of Criminology at the University of Cambridge, and Vicente J. Llorent, Professor at the Education Department at the University of Cordoba.

871 students between 10 and 17 years of age at different Andalusian educational centers took part in the research. They filled out two questionnaires, one in June 2017 and one in June 2018. Interesting conclusions were drawn from the results.

"We found that violence used directly towards people was related to a tendency to make impulsive decisions and to a blind motivation to accomplish one's aims, without regard for the disadvantages or negative consequences from using violence," said Raquel Espejo. What is more, being a victim of bullying was detected as a risk factor for developing violent behavior at home against their family as well as at school. Likewise, those people who were violent in public or in class were shown to have higher scores in moral disengagement, meaning that they usually made excuses so that these acts would seem less serious than they really were.

At school, it was verified that higher scores for social and emotional competencies such as social awareness, self-management, motivation and decision making are protection factors against violence. Therefore, these results support prevention initiatives based on the potential of learning social and emotional skills at home as well as at school. The data show that reducing victimization in a school setting could be effective in decreasing violence in different contexts in the future.

"It is important to prevent violence, both victimization and bullying, since the data found in this study and others indicate that violence is a vicious cycle. Being the aggressor or the victim entails a high risk of developing the opposite role, reinforcing and increasing violence both at school and outside of school," said Raquel Espejo. According to this research study, enabling teenagers to reassess their goals and the consequences of their violent behavior could have an impact on decreasing violence further down the road.

In addition, teaching different strategies to resolve issues in a different way could help them to compare and see the high individual and social price to pay for violent behavior.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greater Noida double murder: Residential society's security agency may lose license

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Thursday recommended license cancellation of a private security agency which guards a residential society in Greater Noida where a married couple was killed inside their flat a day ago, officials said. Addit...

Italy posts daily record of 34,505 new coronavirus cases as deaths surge

Italy has registered 34,505 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, its highest ever daily tally and up from 30,550 on Wednesday. The ministry also reported 445 COVID-related deaths, up from ...

After a golden year, Bayern's Flick eyes win over Dortmund

What a year its been for Hansi Flick. The Bayern Munich coach marked 12 months in charge on Wednesday with a vibrant 6-2 win over Salzburg in the Champions League. Next up is the Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. Last year, v...

Indian-American physician now trails in Arizona Congressional race

Indian-American emergency room physician Dr Hiral Tipirneni is now trailing against her Republican incumbent in an Arizona Congressional race, which she was leading initially. After overnight round of counting, Congressman David Schweikert ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020