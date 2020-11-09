Decorative item sellers hope for good Diwali sales in Odisha

Amidst the pandemic, Bhubaneswar's Diwali market is now picking up as people shop for festival essentials. Though there is a ban on firecrackers in the state, the government has given permission for decorative item sellers to reopen their shops. The nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19 has affected the economy, especially small traders. With the announcement of unlocking of markets, the state government has set some guidelines to be strictly followed by both sellers and buyers.

Since shops have reopened, the sellers are hoping for good sales this year, which would prove to be beneficial for their business. "Not as good as last 5 years but business is getting better gradually," a seller Sujit said to ANI.

The shops glitter and sparkle all day and more so at night. By looking at the shops, one cannot resist oneself from stopping at a stall and buying the alluring products. "Customer response has been good. It's Diwali. We hope sales will come back on track," seller Sujit added. (ANI).