Emotional stability predicts successful career outcomes: Study

A new study published in Psychological Science has found that the changes during young adulthood indicate personality growth which can be beneficial for career growth.

04-12-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A new study published in Psychological Science has found that the changes during young adulthood indicate personality growth which can be beneficial for career growth. According to a 12-year longitudinal study at the University of Houston, the importance of personality growth during young adulthood indicates benefits in career. They stated that young people who develop higher levels of conscientiousness and emotional stability during the transition to employment tend to be more successful in some aspects of their early careers.

Kevin Hoff, assistant professor of industrial-organisational psychology at the University of Houston said, "Results revealed that certain patterns of personality growth predicted career outcomes over and above adolescent personality and ability." According to the journal, Hoff's study is the first to assess the predictive power of personality changes for a broad range of career outcomes across more than a decade of young adulthood.

The researchers of the study assured the good news for adolescents experiencing difficulties and dissatisfaction with aspects of their personality. "The study showed you're not just stuck with your personality traits, and if you change over time in positive ways, that can have a big impact on your career," said Hoff.

Hoff's team tracked two representative samples of Icelandic youth for approximately 12 years, from late adolescence (about 17 years old) to young adulthood (about 29 years old) and found individuals who developed higher trait levels achieved greater success as young adults. Across both samples, the study found the strongest effects for growth in conscientiousness, emotional stability and extraversion. Specifically, conscientiousness changes predicted career satisfaction; emotional stability changes were tied closely to income and career satisfaction, and extraversion changes were linked to career and job satisfaction.

Focusing on personality changes as predictors, Hoff stated, "It was important to include a replication sample and data from more than two-time points. So, we used data from three and five-time points," "Adolescent trait levels also predicted career success, highlighting the long-term predictive power of personality. Overall, the findings highlight the importance of personality development throughout childhood, adolescence and young adulthood for promoting different aspects of career success," Hoff added. (ANI)

