Met Gala 2021: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky make their red carpet debut

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stole the show as they arrived together, marking their red carpet debut at the Met Gala 2021.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 10:02 IST
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stole the show as they arrived together, marking their red carpet debut at the Met Gala 2021. Rihanna dressed in a gigantic sculptural coat dress, featuring a high collar and flared hem, while A$AP Rocky wrapped himself in a multicolour quilted blanket look.

Rihanna topped off her look with a black beanie, Bvlgari jewels and a diamond headpiece, reported Us Weekly. Rocky later dropped his oversized outerwear to reveal a black suit with jewelled embellishment on the collar.

The event marked the couple's first Met Gala together as the star-studded evening was cancelled in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, the 'Diamonds' singer was noticeably absent from the gala after co-hosting the 2018 event alongside Anna Wintour, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace.

Rihanna and A$AP have been photographed posing on the carpet together before officially becoming a couple, most memorably at the 2019 Fashion Awards in London. But this marks their official debut after People magazine confirmed their relationship in November 2020, nearly a year after Rihanna split from her boyfriend of three years Hassan Jameel in January 2020.

Rihanna attended her first Met Gala in 2007. She has since turned the event into her personal runway by wearing statement-making outfits year after year. Some of Rihanna's biggest fashion hits include 2014's sexy Stella McCartney white skirt and crop top combo for the 'Charles James: Beyond Fashion' theme and 2015's yellow Guo Pei cape and matching headpiece in honour of the 'China Through the Looking Glass' theme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

