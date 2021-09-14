Olivia Rodrigo makes her Met Gala debut in a sheer lace bodysuit

American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo earned her crown as the breakout musician of 2021, and now she's also on her way to becoming a fashion icon. For her Met Gala debut, the 18-year-old star wore a black sheer lace Saint Laurent bodysuit with feather detailing. The outfit was inspired by her love for punk rock music.

"I think Saint Laurent does a great job of making punk rock feminine, so that is what I was going for," Rodrigo told Vogue on the red carpet, according to People magazine. "I feel so grateful to be here all together. It is such a blessing," the singer continued.

Rodrigo was one of many first-timers at this year's Met Gala, including co-chair Amanda Gorman and social media stars Addison Rae, Emma Chamberlain, and Madison Beer, to name a few. The annual fashion event was postponed indefinitely in 2020, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the gala is back this year with the theme of 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'.

To maintain safety amid the rising Delta variant COVID-19 cases, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue had enforced a vaccination mandate and mask requirement. Rihanna will host the event's official afterparty, teaming with hospitality giant Richie Akiva to throw the Met Ball's private post-gala bash. (ANI)

