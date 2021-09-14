Philanthropist Sudha Reddy represents India at Met Gala 2021

Philanthropist Sudha Reddy, the wife of billionaire businessman Megha Krishna Reddy, has made her debut at Met Gala 2021. She was the only Indian to attend fashion's biggest night. For her maiden Met Gala look, Sudha chose to wear an opulent military-inspired haute couture by Falguni Shane Peacock.

Inspired by American revolution, Sudha's outfit was a bright gold sculptured gown with a dramatic 4-meter metallic train with medley of hues borrowed from the American flag. It was adorned with 3D embellishments of Swarovski crystals, sequins and bugle beads along the gown's train. Farah Khan Ali's ornate diamond ear cuffs, Chanel sequined gold stilettos and the bedazzled Judith Leiber Ganesha clutch served as an exquisite combination to Sudha's regal look.

Sharing her experience of attending the Met Gala, she said, "The Met Gala has been one of the most aspirational landmark events in the world of style, one that is keenly admired by fashion greats. Monday evening's intimate gathering was special and memorable." She added, "It was an extremely rewarding outing for me as I was able to exchange notes with many notable personalities, some of who are extremely keen to explore socio-economic welfare campaigns in association with the Sudha Reddy Foundation in the future. I am extremely humbled and honoured to have received this opportunity to represent my country at this eclectic fashion parade."

The Met Gala's red carpet was a star-studded affair. Celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, and Lil Nas X among several others attended the event. (ANI)

