Kate Winslet amps up her fashion game at Emmys 2021

Actor Kate Winslet made a royal graceful entry at the red carpet of the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. For the special occasion, she chose to wear a black gown with a plunging neckline. She completed her look with minimal makeup.

While posing for paparazzi, Kate did not forget to flaunt her million dollar smile. Kate's Emmys look has left netizens in awe of her beauty.

"Beautiful," a user tweeted. "She looks so graceful," another user wrote.

Kate, best known for her in 'Titanic' movie, has bagged Emmys nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as detective Mare Sheehan in 'Mare of Easttown'. (ANI)

