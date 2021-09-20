Left Menu

Kate Winslet amps up her fashion game at Emmys 2021

Actor Kate Winslet made a royal graceful entry at the red carpet of the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

ANI | Los Angeles (California) | Updated: 20-09-2021 05:46 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 05:46 IST
Kate Winslet amps up her fashion game at Emmys 2021
Kate Winslet (Image source: twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Kate Winslet made a royal graceful entry at the red carpet of the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. For the special occasion, she chose to wear a black gown with a plunging neckline. She completed her look with minimal makeup.

While posing for paparazzi, Kate did not forget to flaunt her million dollar smile. Kate's Emmys look has left netizens in awe of her beauty.

"Beautiful," a user tweeted. "She looks so graceful," another user wrote.

Kate, best known for her in 'Titanic' movie, has bagged Emmys nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as detective Mare Sheehan in 'Mare of Easttown'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021