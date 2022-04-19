History of Engagement Rings and their Relationship with Men

Since the fifteenth century, it has been customary to present your lover with an engagement ring as a symbol of your desire to marry them. The male partner goes down on one knee, ideally in a romantic location, and proposes to his girlfriend by asking, "Will you marry me?"

When the partner is on board, he places the ring on his new fiancé's left hand's ring finger, following which the two are declared officially engaged. But can it work the other way around, you might inquire? Is it common for men to wear engagement rings?

History of engagement rings in a nutshell

The ancient Egyptians are said to have been the first to wear a wedding band to symbolize the union of two individuals, though some speculate that both the Egyptians and the Greeks may have worn engagement rings of some type. The earliest documented usage of an engagement ring is from 1477, when Archduke Maximilian of Austria presented a ring to his fiancée, Mary of Burgundy, to commemorate their engagement.

Diamonds were found and presented as a sign of wealth and grandeur only in the mid-nineteenth century. The common way of doing so was by mounting diamonds on rings—a method that became increasingly popular as a ring with a diamond was seen in almost every other woman's hand. It is also believed that diamond engagement rings were more fashionable throughout the Victorian era. However, diamond purchases plummeted from around the advent of the twentieth century till it's mid, owing to the Great Depression and World War I.

With the price of diamonds at an all-time low during WWII, De Beers began their renowned "A diamond is forever" marketing campaign, which helped to establish the diamond engagement ring as an important component of the engagement and marriage experience. As a result, it is still considered customary today for one spouse to propose to the other with a diamond ring.

Engagement rings today

Since the fourteenth century, humanity has gone a long way. Engagement rings were once regarded as a symbol of "ownership" over women, rendering them the property of their respective husbands. However, the thought process involved in getting one's partner-to-be a ring has changed—nowadays, an engagement ring symbolizes a couple's commitment to each other. Women are increasingly proposing to their partners, while same-sex couples are getting engaged and married.

For decades, there has also been an Irish custom known as Bachelor's Day, which asserts that every Leap Year, on February 29th, a woman can propose to a man. Surprisingly, this regulation even had a legal grounding in England and Scotland for some time.

Fast forward to today, each partner has the option of proposing to the other, though it is still a tradition in most places to wait for the male partner to propose. So, is a guy expected to wear an engagement ring when he is proposed to?

Engagement rings and men

Any guy can wear an engagement ring if he feels confident in doing so. Some men may not feel comfortable because of traditions, but they are completely free to do so and should not be embarrassed about displaying their love and dedication to their spouse.

With the passage of time and as we make progress, traditional gender roles are being dismantled. Women are increasingly proposing to men, while males in LGBTQ+ partnerships are proposing and being proposed to.

As more and more men are proposed to by their lovers, engagement rings for men are becoming increasingly popular.

What do male engagement rings look like?

It should be understood that regardless of who wears it, an engagement ring is an engagement ring. But there are several designs of engagement rings that a guy may like to wear.

A male engagement ring can be anything; it will very certainly incorporate diamonds, as is customary. Be that as it may, a band-style engagement ring, as opposed to one with a thinner shape with a focal diamond, is more likely to be worn by a guy.

The selection of the ring is a decision to be made purely by them. They may like a "masculine" type engagement ring, but they may also be OK with a "feminine" one. There is no right or wrong answer; it all comes down to personal taste.

There have also been occasions where male superstars, such as Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran, have worn engagement rings. Resultantly, the number of men wearing engagement rings, often known as "mengagement" rings, has increased.

What hand should a male engagement ring go on?

Again, there is no right answer to this question. An engagement ring can be worn on any finger on either hand, though depending on where you reside, there are customs about which hand to put it on.

In the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France, Italy, Sweden, Finland, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Croatia, South Africa, Romania, and the majority of Asian nations, it is customary to wear engagement and wedding bands on the left hand. In Austria, Norway, Denmark, Spain, Russia, Portugal, Poland, Bulgaria, Greece, and numerous other European and South American nations, they are traditionally worn on the right hand.

Some men may not like to wear an engagement ring

Men who work in particular professions may be prone to dirt regularly. Anyone who works as a plumber, garbage collector, construction worker, or in any other nasty profession understands how unclean hands may get. Understandably, it may not be something you want to do if your fine and pricey engagement ring gets muddy on the job.

Putting on and taking off the ring can be hard since it raises the chance of losing the ring—rings are small and surprisingly easy to misplace. It could be more sensible for you to wear it around your neck or put it somewhere secure at home. It all depends on the context and how you feel about the subject.

Is it important to wear an engagement ring?

It is worth noting that, in today's world, no one is required to wear a ring. Many young couples forgo purchasing or wearing rings because of the high expense. Admittedly, you may purchase affordable rings to commemorate the occasion, but it is entirely up to you. Engagement and marriage are about the love you have for your partner, not the bauble you wear on your ring finger.

Rings may truly be a wonderful symbol of your love and are suitable for both men and women, as well as gender-neutral individuals. But there is nothing wrong with avoiding ring-wearing altogether. Discuss your desires with your partner and come to an agreement on what they would want you to accomplish. If your spouse prefers that you wear an engagement ring in any way, it may be good to do so as a way of expressing your love.

